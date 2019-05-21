App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Viewpoint | Does a nominee become a successor by default?

The benefit of nomination is that, in the event of the death of an account holder, the bank can release the account proceeds or contents to the nominee.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Anju Gandhi

As a part of my initial client meetings, I always enquire if proper nomination is made in all their bank accounts, investments, insurance policies and properties. If not done at all or if not updated, I stress upon the need, as well as the reasons, to do it.

A nominee does not become the owner upon the demise of the owner of the asset. However, nomination has its benefits, if done properly. Let us start with discussing the meaning of these terms: Nomination and Nominee.

Meaning of nomination and nominee

related news

Nomination means an appointment or designation of a person to fill an office or discharge a duty. Nominee means a person who has been nominated or proposed for an office. It is used sometimes to signify an agent or trustee.

Rationale behind nomination

The provisions regarding nomination are made with a view to ensure that the estate or the rights of the deceased subject matter of the nomination are protected till the legal representatives of the deceased take appropriate steps.

The general principle, however, remains that the nominee holds the asset in trust and for the actual benefit of the legal heir of a deceased person.

Though a nominee may not be a rightful owner of the asset for which he/she may be nominated, the financial institution and similar entities are discharged of their liability by releasing the asset to the nominee without insisting on a probate order or succession certificate. This legal position, however, would depend upon the nature of the asset. We have explained this understanding in the following sub-heads.

Benefits of Nomination

The benefit of nomination is that in the event of the death of an account holder, the bank can release the account proceeds or contents to the nominee. The nominee holds the proceeds in the capacity of a trustee on behalf of the legal heirs of the deceased, and the bank's liability is duly discharged on payment to the nominee. Nominations in financial assets help in reducing complications and simplifying situations where there are several claimants to a financial asset.

Position of a Nominee in relation to type of asset

i. Insurance Policy

The Insurance Laws provide that if the holder of a life insurance policy nominates his parents, or his spouse, or his children or any/all of them, the nominee(s) shall be beneficially entitled to the amount payable by the insurance company to him or them. Further, where the nominee(s) so elected dies after the person whose life is insured but before the amount is received, the legal heirs of the nominee shall be the beneficiary entitled to the amount which represents the share of the nominee.

The law specifies that, a nominee shall only get such beneficial interest, where the nominee so elected are the parents of the person so insured, or his spouse, or his children, or all/any of them.

ii. Bank Accounts/Fixed Deposits/Lockers

Nomination is required to be made in the accounts in terms of the applicable law. Very often this form is overlooked though the Banks or usually fail to update the nomination post any changes in family situations/members.

The right of a nominee to receive funds of a deposit account or contents of a locker from the bank is absolute. However, a nominee does not get ownership rights, i.e., a nominee does not become the legal heir only because of the nomination.

The ownership of the assets shall be determined by the will of the deceased account holder. In the absence of a will, the ownership shall be determined on the basis of a succession certificate obtained from the court or succession laws.

Thus, a nominee is more like a trustee whose task is to receive the funds from the bank and pass them over to the actual legal owners.

iii. Shares and Securities

Interestingly, the rights of a nominee for shares and securities has seen some conflicting judgements by some of our courts.

While it has been held that a nominee is vested with full and exclusive ownership rights in respect of the shares of which he is the nominee, it has also been held that nominations cannot and do not displace the law of succession, nor do they open a third line of succession. Therefore, nominees can only be trustees of the actual legal heirs and beneficiaries under a will.

iv. Property under Co-operative Housing Society

Nomination made with a cooperative housing society does not confer ownership rights of the property on the nominee. Nomination ensures that the estate or the rights of the deceased are protected till the legal representatives of the deceased take appropriate steps. It is always held that the nomination does not override the law in relation to testamentary or intestate succession.

Conclusion

Nomination helps in quick and smooth release of the assets of a deceased family member from banks and financial institutions. Nomination should be made in line with the family succession plan so that the basic object of the nomination made for a particular asset is not defeated. This will avoid any potential conflict amongst the nominee and the legal heirs.

The author is Partner at the law firm SNG & Partners.
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 09:51 am

tags #financial planning #personal finance #Retirement

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Will Arrah Voters Remember 90s' ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: A Look at the NDA’s Former, New and ...

I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones ...

Traffic Jam-like Situation at Mt Everest as Over 200 Trekkers Attempt ...

Chandrayaan-2 Launch to Take Place Between July 9-16: ISRO

Man Thrashed With Broken Furniture by Criminal's Supporters Inside Guj ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid, Tahir, Chahal and Other Spinners Who Can ...

Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome

Home Ministry Asks States & UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

10,750 is the bottom for market if NDA gets clear majority, says Rakes ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.