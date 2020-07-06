UAN number activation: Follow these steps to activate yours

Employees provident fund (EPF) deposits are made in Universal Account Number (UAN) accounts. To use the UAN account or check provident fund (PF) balance online one needs to activate it.

Irrespective of the number of employers a person changes, their one UAN account number can enlist multple PF account numbers.

At the time of job change, you just need to share your UAN with the new employer, in order to get your previous balance transferred to the new account.

How to know your UAN number

If you don't know your UAN despite working for an organisation for years, you can ask your employer or through the EPFO’s UAN portal, you can find out yourself.

- For UAN related services, visit EPFO’s Unified Member Portal.

- Click on ‘Know your UAN status’ option under the ‘important links’ section. You will be redirected to another page.

- You have to fill your information such as current member ID (printed on your salary slip) or EPF account number, name, date of birth, mobile phone number and email.

Steps to activate UAN number:

- Visit EPFO portal

- Select 'Our Services' and click on 'For Employees'

- Click on 'Member UAN/Online Services'

- Click on 'Activate your UAN'

- Enter your basic details like UAN, date of birth, mobile number and then click on 'Get authorisation pin'

- Enter the OTP received on your mobile phone and click on 'I Agree'

- Finally, click on 'Validate OTP and activate UAN'