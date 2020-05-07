App
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 09:53 PM IST
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

State Bank of India hikes home loan rates by 20 bps from May 1

This move comes at a time when the bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) across tenures by 15 bps, with effect from May 10

Preeti Kulkarni @preeti__kul

In a surprise move, the State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked its effective home loan rate by 20 basis points for new borrowers by widening the spread over its repo rate-linked external benchmark rate. (100 bps=1 percentage point)

This move comes at a time when the bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) across tenures by 15 bps, with effect from May 10. A month ago, the public sector behemoth slashed its repo-linked external benchmark rate (EBR) by 75 basis points, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy action. The increase in effective home loan rates, which comes in the backdrop of a benign interest rate environment, is effective May 1.

The spreads over the external benchmark rate, which ranged from 15-50 bps across loan amount brackets prior to May 1, have widened to 35-70 bps now. For example, for loans up to Rs 30 lakh, the minimum effective rate will now be 7.4 percent (7.35 percent for women) against 7.20 percent (7.15 percent for women) prior to May 1. Its repo-linked EBR remains unchanged at 7.05 percent.

SBI loan rates May 7

"The bank might have taken this step to protect its income as the repo rate has dropped substantially, but at the same time the cost of deposits has not gone down as much," said a senior industry official who spoke on condition of anonymity. However, this mark-up revision will not affect existing borrowers. "The widened spread will be effective prospectively for new home loan customers. This is because components of the spread, barring credit risk premium, mentioned in the home loan agreement cannot be altered for at least three years once the contract is signed," he added.

First Published on May 7, 2020 09:31 pm

