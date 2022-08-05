Your loan EMIs set to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps

Individual borrowers are set to feel the heat of higher interest rates, with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das announcing a massive 50-basis point hike in repo rate on August 5.

This is the third repo rate hike in this financial year, starting with the unscheduled revision of 40 bps (one basis point is 0.01 percentage point) in May 2022. With the latest move, which aims to curb inflation, the cumulative repo rate hike between May and August now amounts to 140 basis points.

All floating-rate retail loans sanctioned by banks after October 1, 2019 are linked to an external benchmark, which is the repo rate in most cases. The latest round of hike will be fully passed on to retail borrowers in the days to come. The effect of the repo rate hike would be felt across all categories of loans, both secured and unsecured.

Home loan borrowers worst hit

Home loan borrowers are set to feel the maximum pinch, as interest burden over long tenures will be heavier.

Typically, when interest rates goes up, banks tend to extend loan tenure and not equated monthly installments (EMI) first, pushing up the interest outgo for home loan borrowers significantly over long tenures of 15-30 years. “A home loan borrower with current interest rate of 7.4 percent, outstanding principal of Rs 30 lakh and tenure of 20 years could see his/her tenure being extended by over 24 months,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.

Larger loans will entail higher interest payouts. For instance, the revised repayment period for a Rs 1-crore home loan with an interest rate of 7.5 percent and original tenure of 20 years (240 months) will be over 22 years (265 months). This means that the interest payout over this period will rise by close to Rs 20 lakh. “If the EMIs are increased instead, you will have to shell Rs 3,085 more every month. The overall increase in interest burden will be Rs 7.4 lakh,” says Vipul Patel, Founder, MortgageWorld, a loan consultancy firm.

What’s more, you will also need to brace yourselves for further hikes. “I foresee another 50 bps hike between December and March 2023. So, home loan borrowers need to tighten their belts to deal with the higher interest outgo,” Patel says. On the upside, home-buyers could see some moderation in property prices. “Benign interest rates had fuelled demand from home buyers. With increase in interest rates, the demand could stabilise and price rise in real estate could be reined in,” he added.

Use savings to make prepayment, increase EMIs

Long-term loans like home loans allow you to make pre-payments. In a rising interest rate environment, rethink your home loan repayment strategy and consider making pre-payments to save on rising interest cost. Just an extra few thousand every month can reduce your interest payout over the long-term.