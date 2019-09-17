Maestro Debit Card: How to get online Maestro Debit Card in India

A debit card is currently a must have. It helps you to have the freedom to make cashless transactions. When you have a debit card, you don’t have to queue up at ATMs at all. Most merchant establishments across the world accept debit cards.

Typically, Indian banks offer three major types of debit: Visa Debit Card, the MasterCard Debit Card, and the RuPay Debit Card. In this article we will focus on Maestro debit card, which is a part of the MasterCard finance enterprise.

What is Maestro Debit Card?

Maestro debit card belongs to the MasterCard enterprise. The MasterCard enterprise is one of the world’s leading financial service providers. The card was launched in 1992.

You can get a Maestro debit card from one of the partner banks. As is the case with debit cards, it is linked with your savings or current bank account. Maestro card can also be obtained as a regular prepaid card. Maestro debit card helps you to pay for your purchases at any Point of Sale (PoS) terminal which uses the Chip-and-Pin swiping machine. As a customer, you need to authorise the payment by either providing your signature on the receipt or by entering the PIN number in the card swiping device.

Features & Benefits of Maestro Debit Card

Maestro Debit Card Offers

Owing a Maestro Debit card provides you access to cashless transactions. Maestro Debit cards are offered by all major public and private sector banks in India. To make it more attractive, the banks provide a number of offers. You can enrol in the loyalty programs and earn points. These points can be redeemed against shopping vouchers of leading lifestyle and clothing brands. Certain banks offer air miles when you swipe your card. You can also earn reward points when you swipe your card at certain outlets or for a specified amount. Many banks offer cash back on using your Maestro Debit card.

Fees and Charges of Maestro Debit Card

There are two types of charges levied on a Maestro debit cards. Banks charge an annual fee for the issuance/maintenance of the card to the user. A convenience fee is charged separately for swiping the debit card at the Point of Sale terminal.

You can use your Maestro Debit card for ATM withdrawals. Banks charge the card holder such withdrawals. A customer is allowed eight free ATM transactions in a month. Of these, five are at the ATM of the bank which has issued the card. Three free transactions are permitted when the debit card is used at the ATM of other banks. Any transaction in excess of the limits attracts charges. A customer has to pay INR 20 for every financial transaction undertaken. The charge for a non-financial transaction is INR 8.5.

How to Apply for a Maestro Debit card

You can apply for a Maestro Debit card at your bank where you have a savings or current account. Get in touch with the nearest branch of the bank to apply. You can also apply for the card online by visiting the website of the bank. As you already have a savings or current account, minimal documentation is required for issuing the Maestro card. These documents are required for KYC compliance. Here’s a list of documents commonly requested by the banks:

