Last day of filing ITR: I-T returns filing crosses 6 crore mark

Total number of income tax returns filed this year crossed six crore marks on Friday.

Today (August 31) is the last day of filing tax returns. As per the official website of Income Tax department, a total of 6,74,74,904 returns have been filed so far on the day.

A jump of over 60 percent compared to last year had already been recorded on the second last day of filing the tax returns - August 30. With this increase, the total number of tax returns filed in this year had touched the five crore mark on the day, as per a report in The Times of India.

As per the data revealed by the publication, on August 30, the second last day of filing the income tax return (ITR), over 20 lakh returns were filed.

The credit of this surge in ITR filing can be attributed to better education initiatives taken by the tax authorities. However, it further believes that the government’s decision to impose a penalty on anyone filing tax returns after August 31 also led to more people taking up the task on time.

The government had earlier extended ITR for the previous financial year to be filed without a penalty until March-end. By the end of the last financial year, 6.8 crore returns were filed, according to the data stated in the report.