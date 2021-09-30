From new pension rule to auto-debit facility, here are the key changes that will take effect from October 1

Representative image

Here’s a list of major changes that will take place from October 1:

October 1 will bring about several changes in rules related to several matters such as pensions, auto-debit, LPG prices, cheque book, and debit card payments.

New Pension Rule: Pensioners have to submit life certificate every year i.e. certificate of their survival. Failure to do so will result in their pension being withheld. Pensioners can submit their life certificate from October this year. It can also be submitted online, which is called a Digital Life Certificate. According to the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, for the continuation of pension or family pension, it is necessary that it should be deposited by November. Life certificate can also be submitted online through Aadhaar based biometric authentication. For this, pensioners can visit the website- ( https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ ) and submit their certificates. Apart from this, pensioners will also be able to submit Digital Life Certificate from October 1, 2021, by visiting Jeevan Pramaan Center of all Head Post Offices in the country. All elderly pensioners who are 80 years of age and above will be able to submit their digital life certificates by visiting these Jeevan Pramaan Centres by November 30, 2021. Cheque book Rule Change: From October 1, the old Cheque book and MICR codes of Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank and United Bank of India need to apply for new cheque book as soon as possible because their old cheque book will become invalid. It is due to the merger of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank while Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India have been merged into Punjab National Bank (PNB). Auto Debit Facility: To strengthen the safety of card transactions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced new guidelines on e-mandates or recurring payments via cards, effective from October 1. If your monthly subscription amount for any service exceeds Rs 5,000, then an additional factor of authentication (AFA) will become mandatory. For automated debits, your card issuer or bank would now need to send a notification at least 24 hours in advance. An e-mandate or a standing instruction to charge your card is a recurring payment facility for services and utilities. If the monthly payment is below Rs 5,000, then there is no change. But for all auto-debit payments in excess of Rs 5,000 a month, you must re-register.

New mutual fund investment rules: The The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on September 20, 2021, said that its skin-in-the-game rules can be applied in a phased manner for the junior employees of the mutual fund. For now, 10 percent of the compensation of such employees will be invested in the mutual fund units of the fund house. From October 1, 2022, this will be increased to 15 percent and from October 1, 2023, it will be brought up to 20 percent. For these regulations, SEBI has defined junior employees as those that are below 35 years of age, and are not head of any departments. This relaxation is also not applicable for the CEO of the fund house or the fund managers. For such employees, 20 percent of their salaries will be invested in the mutual fund units right from the effective date of October 1, 2021, and be locked in for three years.

Close Related stories Abans Holdings files IPO papers with Sebi

BSNL seeks Rs 40,000 crore support from government

Bank of India raises Rs 1,800 crore via Basel-III-compliant bonds Private Liquor Shops: No liquor vends will open in 105 of the 272 municipal wards of Delhi for over one and a half months – between October 1 and November 16 – to ensure a smooth transition to the new excise regime. In around 80 wards of the national capital, there are no liquor vends. In another 26 wards, there are only privately owned liquor vends that will close down from October 1, according to officials. With only government liquor stores functioning from October 1 to November 16, the 26 wards will go dry during the period, according to a PTI report. India Post ATM charges: The ATM charges of customers having a saving account in a post office will change from October 1. The new rule will come into effect from October 1, the department of the post said in a circular. The annual maintenance charge for post office ATM/debit cards from October 1 will be Rs 125 plus GST. The charges will be applicable from October 1, 2021, to 30 September 2022. The SMS alerts charges will now be Rs 12 plus GST.