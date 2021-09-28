Suryoday Small Finance Bank to discontinue ATM services from October 1

As of June 30, Suryoday SFB had a total of 555 banking outlets of which liability-focused outlets were 97 and the total employee count stood at 5,072 as of June 30.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank will discontinue its ATM services from October 1.

The bank on its website said, "due to operational reasons, Suryoday Bank ATMs will be discontinued w.e.f. 1st Oct 2021."

However, one can continue to use their Suryoday Bank ATM/Debit Card at any other Bank’s ATM for your cash withdrawal requirements, it added.

The bank said for other banking services, customers can use Internet Banking and Mobile Banking (24*7).

The bank's gross advances grew 13.3 percent YoY to Rs 4,004 crore while deposit growth was at 15.6 percent YoY to Rs 3,317 crore. The bank's accelerated provisioning took the provision coverage ratio to 70.9 percent and the bank's collection efficiency improved to 79 percent in July 2021.