MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Budget 2022 ensures stability and predictability in tax structure: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    "Made sure that no one’s income tax burden was increased," says the finance minister in an exclusive interview to Network18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    February 02, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: PTI)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: PTI)

    Explaining the rationale behind why Budget 2022 did not cut income taxes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 2 said that the central government has placed a lot of emphasis on stability and predictability in the income tax regime.

    “There are ways in which demand creation can happen. In our country, when you look at taxpayers’ numbers and profile, then you also realise that it is possible to provide stability and predictability in the tax regime. This is a very important factor at a time like this,” Sitharaman told Network18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview.

    The finance minister emphasised that she did not want to leave scope for any uncertainty in the tax structure. “You do not want to bring in elements of uncertainty as a result of which some sections could feel they have got some relief, while others would feel it has not come to us,” she said. She reiterated that the Budget has not increased anyone’s tax burden.

    Also read: No relief for the salaried, FM keeps tax slabs and rates unchanged

    Budget 2022 left income tax slabs under the old as well as new tax regimes unchanged, disappointing individual income-tax payers who were expecting some relief in rates or basic exemption limit.

    Close

    Related stories

    On digital rupee to be issued by the RBI

    Digital Rupee, announced in the Budget speech, is expected to come through “sooner rather than later”. “Once it goes through the Parliament, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will move forward to take the cabinet approval and then go forward with issuing the digital currency,” the finance minister said.

    Taxing cryptocurrencies does not make them legitimate

    She made it clear that bringing cryptocurrencies into the tax net did not automatically provide them with legitimacy. “Since the tabling of the Budget 2022, I am trying to draw a distinction between privately-generated crypto ‘assets’ and what can be a digital currency. Private people creative with digital knowledge using blockchain technology can always create (cryptocurrencies), but that cannot be the currency. The currency would be what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or central bank of any country issues. That is why we have put a proposal in the Parliament to say that the RBI would issue digital currency,” she said. However, since transactions in the crypto-space are yielding profit, the government decided to go ahead with taxing them in the meanwhile.

    She reiterated that any decision on cryptocurrencies would be taken after consultations. “I am not going to define this… we are holding wide-ranging consultations. Post consultations, we will be coming up with a Bill,” she said. The finance minister, however, stopped short of spelling out whether it would regulate cryptocurrencies. “I do not know what kind of a Bill…it depends on what the consultations yield,” she said.
    Moneycontrol PF Team
    Tags: ##digitalrupee ##NirmalaSitharaman #budget2022 #Budget2022withMC #cryptocurrencies #incometax
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 07:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.