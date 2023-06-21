Axis Bank's one-view feature on mobile app offers access to multiple bank accounts on single platform

To simplify managing finances for customers, Axis Bank has launched a one-view feature on its mobile app.

Most depositors have multiple bank accounts and it’s difficult for them to track the balances and spend from these accounts. To simplify managing finances for customers, Axis Bank has launched a one-view feature on its mobile app. It provides access to multiple bank accounts on a single platform. The bank has introduced this banking feature by leveraging the account aggregator ecosystem.

“This proposition offers a seamless banking experience and provides convenience to customers by eliminating the need for multiple mobile banking applications. We believe this is transformational and a step further towards the future of banking,” says Sameer Shetty, President & Head – Digital Business & Transformation, Axis Bank.

Also read | Credit Scores: A beginner’s guide to good financial health

How it works

Existing customers of Axis Bank have access to one-view on their mobile application. Log in to your Axis Bank mobile application. You need to choose one-view feature on the mobile application. Then mobile OTP verification is required. The OTP is sent by Finvu, an RBI-regulated account aggregator.

Then choose the bank accounts you want to link. Verify the accounts via OTP and tracking your bank accounts using one-view feature is active.

Also read | Sensex on a high: Here’s why Mirae’s Swarup Mohanty loves largecaps

Benefits for the customers

The customers get a comprehensive view of transactions across all the bank accounts in one place. It allows customers to download and email transaction details from their linked accounts. You can de-link any single or all non-Axis Bank accounts at your convenience.

Is the linked bank account safe?

Account Aggregator provides a secure way of sharing information, which has customer consent and data privacy as its core design principles. It is data-blind and cannot see the actual data. Data is visible to the user only after logging into the secure channel of Axis Bank, i.e., Axis mobile banking application.