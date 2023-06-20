Credit Scores: A beginner’s guide to good financial health

A credit score of 750 or above makes you highly creditworthy.

India today boasts of four credit bureaus. We’ve come a long way from the year 2000, when India’s first credit bureau — CIBIL — was set up to collect, process, and share credit information on borrowers.

In 1999, the NH Siddiqui committee of the Reserve Bank of India had started to explore the possibility of setting up a credit information bureau in India. The RBI had said that year: “A system needs to be developed where entrepreneurs with honesty and integrity are encouraged, and wilful defaulters are denied access to bank credit. Countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have already set up a credit information bureau.”

About a year later, CIBIL was born.

Credit scores are now a fact of life. They reflect an individual’s financial health. A person’s score decides how their credit card, car loan, or home loan applications get processed.

What is a credit score

A credit score typically ranges from 300 to 900, where 900 is the elusive perfect score. Each credit bureau measures credit scores in its own way. A high score indicates high creditworthiness. In a country where aspirations are huge but incomes small, it’s necessary to be creditworthy. We Indians need credit to pay for things that move us up in life: our first car or a home, starting a new business, or financing that smartphone or laptop we always wanted.

Credit is also needed for necessities like higher education, emergency hospitalisation, or even wedding arrangements. What your income or savings can’t pay for, credit can. But credit is easily available only to the creditworthy. A good score says that you pay your dues on time. This makes you a reliable borrower. Lenders would like to give you loans and credit cards. A low score means you have had trouble paying your dues. Which makes you an unreliable borrower.

Also read: Want low home loan interest rates? A good credit score helps

What’s a good score

A score of 750 or above makes you highly creditworthy. Various studies have shown that the average Indian has a credit score just above 700. This is in line with mature economies like the US, where in 2022, the average FICO score was reported to be 714. With a lower score, you may not get credit, or pay a much higher rate of interest.

Who has a credit score

To have a credit score, you need a credit history — i.e., you should’ve taken a loan or a credit card from a bank or an NBFC. Borrowing from friends and family doesn’t count. Your credit history starts the moment you avail of a credit product. And once you have a credit history, you’re soon assigned a credit score.

What’s your score without a credit history

If you’ve never taken formal credit, you may get a score of -1. It indicates there’s no information about your credit history whatsoever. A score of 0 indicates you’ve been borrowing for less than six months. This isn’t comparable to having a poor score like 550 due to a history of missed payments.

Regular use of some kind of credit along with timely repayment will boost your score. In both cases, whether you have a low score or no score, you may end up paying a higher rate of interest than someone with a good score. For example, a large government bank charges borrowers with a CIBIL score of 800 as little as 8.50 percent on home loans. But someone without a credit score will pay 8.80 percent, and someone with a score between 550 and 649 will pay 9.65 percent.

Also read: Do you exhaust your credit card limit often? Your credit score could come under pressure

How your score is compiled

Once you avail of credit, your lender reports details of your loan to credit bureaus such as CIBIL and Experian. The bureau uses your credit data to compute your score which, along with the rest of your borrowing history, is compiled in your credit report. Each bureau has its own way of assessing your credit habits. The report contains critical details of your borrowings — when you took a loan, from whom, how much, what’s left of the loan, and whether your payments have been on time. Based on its own parameters, the bureau assigns you a score.

Also read: The right way to get the first credit card and build a credit history

What impacts your score?

Getting a score of 800 isn’t rocket science. We’ll cover the secret sauce for 800 in the next article in this series. But the one thing that has the highest positive impact on your score is timely repayment of EMIs and credit card dues. Staying under your credit card spending limit, not applying for too many loans at once, and maintaining your credit lines for many years are other factors that moderately help your score.

How to access your score

The RBI mandates that every credit bureau in India must share a basic, free credit report with consumers once a year. Moreover, you can pay the bureau to access a more detailed report containing granular details of your credit history. You may also get these reports from loan service providers for free.

How Often Should You Check Your Score

Credit data is reported by lenders once a month. Therefore, changes in your credit report will reflect on a monthly basis. Hence, checking your score once a month is sufficient. If you have an ongoing loan or a credit card, regular tracking will help you understand how your credit usage impacts your score. If you don’t have ongoing credit, you don’t need to check your score every month. You should, however, consider checking once or twice a year just to make sure nothing’s amiss.