Aadhaar update, enrolment charges are fixed: UIDAI lists these three options if you are asked to pay extra

Aadhaar Enrolment and MBU (at 5 & 15 yrs) are free. Charges for updating Aadhaar are fixed: Rs 50 for demographic update & Rs 100 for biometric update (with or without demographic update).

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reiterated that charges for Aadhaar card enrolment and updations are fixed and listed three options for Aadhaar cardholders if they are asked to pay extra.

The three options suggested are:

-Call at toll-free number 1947 and lodge your complaint

-Write an email at help@uidai.gov.in

-Lodge an online complaint in this regard by logging in at direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/file-complaint.



If you're asked to pay extra while enrolling for Aadhaar or updating details, call 1947 or write to help@uidai.gov.in to register your complaint. You can also file your complaint at: https://t.co/alQFnkbjEc

New Aadhaar Enrolment and MBU (at 5&15 yrs) are free. Charges for updating Aadhaar are fixed: ₹50 for demographic update & ₹100 for biometric update (with/without demographic update). Call 1947 or write to us at help@uidai.gov.in if you are asked to pay extra.

"If you're asked to pay extra while enrolling for Aadhaar or updating details, call 1947 or write to help@uidai.gov.in to register your complaint. You can also file your complaint at: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/file-complaint," the UIDAI said in a tweet informing of the three ways in which Aadhaar cardholders can file complaints in regard to extra payment for Aadhaar enrolment and Aadhaar update.New Aadhaar Enrolment and MBU (at 5 & 15 years) are free. Charges for updating Aadhaar are fixed: Rs 50 for demographic update & Rs 100 for biometric update (with or without demographic update), the UIDAI tweeted.

To file complaint online: Here is the step by step guide

-Log in at UIDA website — uidai.gov.in or at direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/file-complaint.

-Enter 14-digit EID number, date and time.

-Enter your name and mobile number.

-Enter your email ID and postal PIN Code and other details.

-Select complaint type and category.

-Write your complaint in details.

-Enter captcha.

-Click on the 'Submit' button below.

-Your complaint will be lodged successfully.