Patel Engineering bags Dibang Multipurpose Project worth Rs 3,637 crore

The project is to be executed in 86 months. It will be undertaken in a joint venture, of which PEL's share is 50 per cent. (Representational image)

Patel Engineering Ltd has emerged as the successful bidder for Dibang Multipurpose Project worth Rs 3,637.12 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, which will be undertaken in a joint venture.

The company's share in this order is Rs 1,818.56 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

"Patel Engineering Ltd (PEL) has emerged as L1 bidder in financial bid opening through an e-reverse auction for the tender invited by NHPC Ltd, for the construction of civil works for LOT-4: comprising head race tunnels ...for Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW), located in Arunachal Pradesh, India," the company said in a statement.

The project is to be executed in 86 months. It will be undertaken in a joint venture, of which PEL's share is 50 per cent.

"The Dibang Hydropower Project is India's largest-ever Hydropower Project, which will not only help generate 2,880 megawatts of hydropower once completed but also help with flood control and water storage," Rupen Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of PEL, said in the statement.