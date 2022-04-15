Passenger's phone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight; no one injured

A passenger’s mobile phone caught fire mid-air on IndiGo’s Dibrugarh-Delhi flight on Thursday but the cabin crew doused it with the help of a fire extinguisher, said officials of aviation regulator DGCA.
There was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew member due to this incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.
The flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger’s phone, officials noted.
The fire was then extinguished by the cabin crew member using a fire extinguisher, they mentioned.
The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport around 12.45 pm on Thursday, they stated.
