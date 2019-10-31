Oyo LIFE strengthens footprint with 40,000 beds, 700 buildings

OYO LIFE, a leading housing rental solutions player, on Thursday announced that it has strengthened its footprint in the country with 40,000 plus live beds and more than 700 live buildings across nine cities.

"We have made our strong presence in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata," Chief Executive Officer, New Real Estate Businesses, OYO, Rohit Kapoor, told reporters here.

Kapoor said in just one year of its launch, OYO LIFE has witnessed about 85 to 90 per cent occupancy (matured buildings) with 95 per cent of the residents renewing their stay and choosing it as the preferred stay option.

"OYO LIFE leases an entire building, transforms it, controls inventory and manages operations end-to-end to offer a superior co-living experience, replete with break-out zones and community gaming and interaction areas," Kapoor explained.