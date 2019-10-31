App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oyo LIFE strengthens footprint with 40,000 beds, 700 buildings

Kapoor said in just one year of its launch, OYO LIFE has witnessed about 85 to 90 per cent occupancy (matured buildings) with 95 per cent of the residents renewing their stay and choosing it as the preferred stay option.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

OYO LIFE, a leading housing rental solutions player, on Thursday announced that it has strengthened its footprint in the country with 40,000 plus live beds and more than 700 live buildings across nine cities.

"We have made our strong presence in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata," Chief Executive Officer, New Real Estate Businesses, OYO, Rohit Kapoor, told reporters here.

Kapoor said in just one year of its launch, OYO LIFE has witnessed about 85 to 90 per cent occupancy (matured buildings) with 95 per cent of the residents renewing their stay and choosing it as the preferred stay option.

Close

"OYO LIFE leases an entire building, transforms it, controls inventory and manages operations end-to-end to offer a superior co-living experience, replete with break-out zones and community gaming and interaction areas," Kapoor explained.

related news

Essential amenities like Wi-Fi connectivity, television, refrigerator, furnishings, AC, regular housekeeping, CCTV surveillance, power backup and round-the-clock caretaking make OYO LIFE popular, he added.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Business #OYO LIFE

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.