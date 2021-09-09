MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Online assessment platform Mercer | Mettl to double the headcount to 800 by 2025

Swathi Moorthy
September 09, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST

Online talent assessment platform, Mercer | Mettl, will double its headcount to 800 by 2025 as the company looks to expand its operations overseas and strengthen its presence in India, said a top executive.

Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, who spoke to Moneycontrol at the sidelines of campus hiring suite launch on September 7, said that, “We have an ambitious plan of nearly doubling our headcount over the next four years. So India is a great place for talent and Mercer-Mettl wants to use this talent to grow. Our entire R&D capabilities would be out of India, even though we are addressing a market which is quite global.”

The company currently employs 400 people.

India is the largest market for the company, which is now looking to expand its presence in other regions such as the US, Europe, and also China. “So intention is to expand to the US, Europe and China, which are the three largest economies. We want to go after them this year,” Gupta said.

Talking about the new campus hiring suite, an integrated virtual platform to conduct an end-to-end campus drive, launched this week, Gupta said that it is looking to replicate the model in other regions as well.

“Just like India, China and Indonesia have a large, early recruitment market. So campus (hiring) is a requirement across the globe, and a very stringent offering. And this would really help us gain more and more market share globally,” he said. While the product is available globally, creating an ecosystem requires a lot of investments. “So we've already started in China and Indonesia, because you need to bring all the education entities also on board to get their student database into it,” he added.

Mercer | Mettl works with over 4,000 global companies, and over 500 educational institutes across 90 countries. However Gupta did not disclose how many clients are already using the platform.

The US-based Global HR consulting firm Mercer acquired the Indian talent assessment platform Mettl in 2018. Mercer is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan, a global professional services firm.
#Campus hiring #Mercer Mettle #Talent assessment platform
first published: Sep 9, 2021 04:37 pm

