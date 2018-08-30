App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T to get upgraded Gaming Mode 3.0 and front camera portrait mode

One Plus 5/One Plus 5T has been enhanced with Gaming Mode 3.0 & Portrait Mode in front camera.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users can rejoice as its latest Open Beta version promises a number of rumoured features including the front camera portrait mode and the Gaming Mode 3.0.

The Open Beta 17/15 has brought huge changes to the OxygenOS system.

Gaming Mode 3.0 adds a call suspend notification, text notification mode, and user interface (UI) optimisation.

related news

OnePlus has started on Android Pie for several of its flagship smartphones and is still working on their software channels, as reported by XDA.

The Toast message source, reportedly also in the works, has been a widely requested feature on custom Read Only Memory (ROMs), because of its usefulness to detect applications containing spams.

Above all, there has been an upgrade of OnePlus’ own suite of applications. The Notes app has been updated to be consistent with the system’s new UI. The app was introduced in the earlier Open Beta system.

The OnePlus Switch app has also received some UI work. Other apps such as the OnePlus Weather app has now become more efficient with an hourly weather forecast.

Apart from all the necessary updates that include a new security patch, dozens of new features and improvements that are useful for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T owners are being introduced.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Business #o #OnePlus #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.