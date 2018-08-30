OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T to get upgraded Gaming Mode 3.0 and front camera portrait mode

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users can rejoice as its latest Open Beta version promises a number of rumoured features including the front camera portrait mode and the Gaming Mode 3.0.

The Open Beta 17/15 has brought huge changes to the OxygenOS system.

Gaming Mode 3.0 adds a call suspend notification, text notification mode, and user interface (UI) optimisation.

OnePlus has started on Android Pie for several of its flagship smartphones and is still working on their software channels, as reported by XDA.

The Toast message source, reportedly also in the works, has been a widely requested feature on custom Read Only Memory (ROMs), because of its usefulness to detect applications containing spams.

Above all, there has been an upgrade of OnePlus’ own suite of applications. The Notes app has been updated to be consistent with the system’s new UI. The app was introduced in the earlier Open Beta system.

The OnePlus Switch app has also received some UI work. Other apps such as the OnePlus Weather app has now become more efficient with an hourly weather forecast.

Apart from all the necessary updates that include a new security patch, dozens of new features and improvements that are useful for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T owners are being introduced.