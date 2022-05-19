English
    Omega Seiki Mobility appoints Nida Khanam as CHRO, Vivek Dhawan as Director sales & marketing

    The company employs around 350 employees with 20 people in the leadership role, Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) said, adding that it plans to scale up its workforce by 2,000 people by the next fiscal year.

    PTI
    May 19, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

    Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility said it has strengthened its leadership team by bringing on board Nida Khanam as its Chief Human Resource Officer and Vivek Dhawan as the Director for sales and marketing, as the company gears up for the next phase of growth.

    They (Khanam and Dhawan) bring compounded experience needed for the next phase of growth to OSM as an organization and brand, said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman.

    "We are looking to have close to 50 positions in various leadership roles such as Chief Technology Officer, Head of Quality, Government relations, among others by the end of next Fiscal,” he added.

    Khanam, an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) carries over 18 years of HR leadership and transformation experience and will focus on strengthening the organizational culture and HR practices in the company, OSM said in a release.

    Dhawan comes with nearly three decades of experience and has previously served firms such as CG Power, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Panasonic India, and Exicom, as per the company statement.

    Under him, the company aims to expand to 400 touch points by March 2023, it added.



