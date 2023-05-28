Ola trying ‘no cancellation’ feature called Prime Plus for select Bengaluru customers

Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Cabs is testing a new premium service called ‘Prime Plus’ with select customers in Bengaluru, co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on May 28. It promises no cancellations or operations issues.

He tweeted: “Testing out a new premium service by @Olacabs! Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I’ll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter.”

He also attached a screenshot showing the Prime Plus option for selection on the Ola app, and said he will share his experiences on Twitter.

Aggarwal was also in the news in February for his opinion that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a massive technology tool for increasing productivity, and India should take the lead in adopting such technologies. He also discounted the notion that embracing such technology would result in job losses.

"Technology trends like AI are so disruptive. While one can think that it (the adoption of AI) threatens jobs, I see it as a massive technology tool for increasing productivity. And we in India, as an economy and as stakeholders of the economy, should all adopt AI with open arms.

He emphasised that the use of this technology could enhance productivity by 10 times, adding: "We should be the first adopter of AI and become the most productive in the world. It will have a significant impact on economic growth."

Earlier this year in January, Ola laid off around 200 employees from its tech and product teams as part of a restructuring exercise. The employees who have been let go are from Ola Cabs, Ola Electric and Ola Financial Services verticals, as per a report by Inc42.