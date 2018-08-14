Observe.AI gets $8 million funding led by Nexus Venture Partners

US based AI startup Observe.AI today said it has received $8 million in funding, led by Nexus Venture Partners. The series A round also saw participation from MGV, Liquid 2 Ventures, Hack VC and existing investors Emergent Ventures and Y Combinator, a statement said.

Founded in May 2017 by Akash Singh, Sharath Keshava and Swapnil Jain, Observe.AI's voice AI platform provides call centre agents with real-time feedback on customer sentiment and guides them on next best action during the customer call. The Santa Clara headquartered also has an office in Bengaluru.

Its artificial intelligence (AI) platform listens to the call stream in real time, uses deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) to understand the context and generates suggestions and guidance for the agent.

"We are using the power of AI to make that voice conversation even more delightful by equipping the customer support agent with the tools needed while the call is going on," Swapnil Jain, founder and CEO of Observe.AI, said.

The company's agent first approach is all about making the job of the agent easier, which translates into better productivity and higher customer satisfaction, he added.