Now combine videos, images, and GIFs in one tweet as Twitter rolls out 'mixed media'

Representational image

Microblogging platform Twitter has introduced 'mixed media' which lets users combine videos, images, and GIFs together in a single tweet. Twitter Support tweeted that the update is currently available on iOS and Android, however, tweets with different content types can be consumed on all platforms.



Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter.

You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022

Users can add up to four videos, images, and/or GIFs per tweet. When composing a tweet, users can tap the “media” or “GIF” icons and select the content that they want to share. Adding the descriptive text will make the images more accessible.

Mixing different types of visual content together in a single tweet allows creators to express themselves beyond 280 characters and gives them more ways to tell their story, according to Twitter Support.

Instagram has a similar feature that lets users post pictures and videos within the same post, but viewers have to swipe across to see the other media types. On the other hand, the mixed-media tweets let users see all of the media types at once.