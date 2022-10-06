English
    Now combine videos, images, and GIFs in one tweet as Twitter rolls out 'mixed media'

    Twitter Support tweeted that the update is currently available on iOS and Android, however, tweets with different content types can be consumed on all platforms.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 06, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image


    Microblogging platform Twitter has introduced 'mixed media' which lets users combine videos, images, and GIFs together in a single tweet. Twitter Support tweeted that the update is currently available on iOS and Android, however, tweets with different content types can be consumed on all platforms.

    Users can add up to four videos, images, and/or GIFs per tweet. When composing a tweet, users can tap the “media” or “GIF” icons and select the content that they want to share. Adding the descriptive text will make the images more accessible.

    Mixing different types of visual content together in a single tweet allows creators to express themselves beyond 280 characters and gives them more ways to tell their story, according to Twitter Support.

    Also Read: Apollo, Sixth Street no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal: Sources

    Instagram has a similar feature that lets users post pictures and videos within the same post, but viewers have to swipe across to see the other media types. On the other hand, the mixed-media tweets let users see all of the media types at once.
