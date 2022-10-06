English
    Live: Live: Nifty To Continue Outperforming Global Indices? | Godrej Consumer, DLF In Focus
    Apollo, Sixth Street no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal: Sources

    Elon Musk and Twitter are in litigation after the entrepreneur initially pulled his offer to buy the company are in talks to end the case and clear the way for the $44 billion deal to close.

    Reuters
    October 06, 2022 / 06:47 AM IST
    Apollo Global Management Inc and Sixth Street, which were looking to provide financing to Elon Musk earlier this year for his proposed buyout of Twitter Inc, are no longer in talks with the billionaire entrepreneur, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

    Musk and Twitter are in litigation after the entrepreneur initially pulled his offer to buy the company are in talks to end the case and clear the way for the $44 billion deal to close.

    Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to request for comment, while Apollo and Sixth Street declined to comment.

    Musk has said he would finance the deal with his own cash, co-investors and bank financing.

    Earlier in the year, Apollo was also considering ways it could provide financing to a deal, sources previously told Reuters.

    Sixth Street was part of the talks, where the investors were looking at providing about $1 billion for the deal.

    Those talks have ended, according to the sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
