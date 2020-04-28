App
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nokia bags Rs 7,500cr deal from Bharti Airtel

Nokia said the Indian firm's rollout, which will also lay the foundation for providing 5G connectivity in the future, will see some 300,000 radio network units deployed across 9 circles in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Telecom gear maker Nokia has bagged around Rs 7,500-crore deal from Bharti Airtel to deploy 4G network solution across nine circles, that will help boost network capacity and customer experience.

Bharti Airtel announced a multi-year agreement to deploy Nokia's Single Radio Access Network (SRAN) solution across nine circles in India, helping Airtel to enhance the network capacity of its networks, in particular 4G, and improve customer experience.

According to sources the deal size is around Rs 7,500 crore.

"The rollout, which will also lay the foundation for providing 5G connectivity in the future, will see approximately 300,000 radio units deployed across several spectrum bands, including 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, 2100 Mhz and 2300 Mhz, and is expected to be completed by 2022," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 10:38 am

tags #5G #Bharti Airtel India #Business #Companies #Nokia

