Nobody has denied us a price increase on the account of inflation : Tech Mahindra’s CP Gurnani

CP Gurnani, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director CP Gurnani on March 3 said that despite inflation and macroeconomic challenges, the IT services firm's clients have not denied a price increase during projects. He added that working as "partners" has helped the firm develop strategies and find ways around the clients' budgetary constraints.

“We think of ourselves as partners to our clients and not vendors. We went to about 100 clients last year saying things are becoming tougher. Decisions may have been delayed by a few months, but every client has respected that our costs have gone up. We sat across and said if we can only spending Rs 100, let’s try to find a way out to manage in that budget,” Gurnani said to the media on the sidelines of the company's Investor Day in Pune.

“Nobody has denied price increase to us on the account of inflation; because it’s a partnership. We may close down on a few projects due to budgetary targets but those are different clients,” he added.

Gurnani also said that he is not worried about a large portion of vendor consolidation deals going to certain larger IT services peers because Tech Mahindra has a strong grip on deals coming from the niche technologies in which it specialises. This comes at a time when other Indian IT service providers are increasingly talking about vendor consolidation and cost-takeout deals as clients tighten their tech budgets.

“Certain cases for us are much more stronger than many other players in the industry. Where our chances to win are stronger, obviously we like to play making our clients more successful. Hence I don’t think we are impacted by not getting vendor consolidation deals,” he said addressing queries on vendor consolidation deal wins.

During the company's investor presentation, Gurnani also said that digital innovation and business transformation remain a "big conversation" and area of interest among its clients.