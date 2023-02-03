English
    Tech Mahindra sees growth opportunities in metaverse; has over 70-80 active deals

    The metaverse, Web3 and AI will be prominent 5G end-use cases, chief strategy officer Jagdish Mitra has said

    Debangana Ghosh
    February 03, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
    Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra

    Tech Mahindra is building a robust pipeline of metaverse deals, betting big on its uses in the 5G era, a top executive said, even as clients increasingly rethink and reduce spending on futuristic technologies that are at the exploratory stages because of macroeconomic challenges.

    The company currently has 70-80 active metaverse deals, Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head of growth at Tech Mahindra, told Moneycontrol.

    “We launched very big on metaverse in Barcelona last year. And our opportunity today is extremely strong. One of the most robust pipelines for us is being built around the metaverse. Then again, even metaverse without a 5G network doesn't work. So we're investing across the board on all 5G and 5G-related end-use cases and applications,” Mitra said.

    Tech Mahindra’s active metaverse deals have brought in order bookings worth “triple-digit millions,” Mitra said, without divulging the exact figures.