Tech Mahindra launches Cloud BlazeTech platform, plans to increase focus on cloud, telecom verticals

Tech Mahindra launched the Cloud BlazeTech platform on December 7, an integrated, sector-agnostic cloud platform that will assist the IT services firm in building its portfolio around cloud services and hyperscaler relationships. The company intends to increase its focus on cloud services and telecom verticals.

The company expects its cloud vertical to generate $550 million in revenue by 2022. Meanwhile, revenue from its 5G solutions vertical is expected to reach $1 billion by the end of FY23.

Cloud BlazeTech enables integrated cloud migration, cloud-native operation, and a self-healing governance model. The platform also integrates with hyperscaler hybrid cloud platforms to provide industry-specific pre-built cloud-native solutions.

Tech Mahindra claims that the Cloud BlazeTech platform will save enterprises 25-30 percent on costs and reduce the migration time by 30 percent.

In an address to the media, Sudhir Nair, Chief Delivery Officer & Global Head - Infra & Cloud Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “The cloud cost is an extremely critical component for businesses as most of them move to digital transformation.”

“Cloud adoption is a key step towards digital transformation. It is at the core of all transformative IT strategies and enables enterprises to become digital ready. Tech Mahindra’s Cloud BlazeTech platform will deliver industry-specific pre-build cloud-native solutions and help enterprises in their transformation journey to be cloud-ready,” he added.