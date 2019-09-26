Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Live: May brief on meeting with private banks, NBFCs on liquidity, credit disbursal

FM Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rate on September 20

In a major fiscal booster, the government, on September 20,slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 percent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies. She said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1 and is being done to promote investment and growth.The government has also decided to not levy enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising from sale of equity shares in a company liable for securities transaction tax. Also, the super-rich tax will not to apply on capital gains arising from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of foreign portfolio investors. In another relief, the minister said listed companies which have announced buyback of shares prior to July 5, will not be charged with super-rich tax.