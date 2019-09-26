Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Live: May brief on meeting with private banks, NBFCs on liquidity, credit disbursal

Live now
Sep 26, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
FM Sitharaman meeting's agenda
The Corporate Affairs Ministry, headed by Sitharaman, is considering a special window under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to allow for some special action like insolvency and liquidation of NBFCs, say reports. Currently, they do not come under the ambit of the IBC. These measures might be discussed in the light of certain NBFCs defaulting on their interest payments to banks, which has caused a liquidity crunch. This could also be a point of discussion in the meeting.
FM Sitharaman meeting private banks, NBFCs
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to brief the media after her meeting with members of the banking sector and a few housing finance companies and non banking finance companies (NBFCs). Reports say that the agenda of the meeting includes credit disbursal, liquidity issues and rate cut. Various banks such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are said to be meeting the Finance Minister.
Banks to organise public gatherings for credit seekers across 400 districts: FM Sitharaman
Sitharaman said the idea is to ensure maximum credit disbursal during the festive season. Diwali, which falls in October this year, is considered as the biggest shopping season of the country.
The spectre of fiscal slippages awaits the country after the massive tax giveaways, which though will boost the sputtering growth engine and is positive from a long-term perspective, warned analysts. The government has pegged the fiscal impact of the 10 percentage points cut in corporate tax worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore in revenue foregone, is 0.7 percent of GDP. The Budget has pegged fiscal deficit at 3.3 percent of GDP for FY20 and the government has already crossed 77 percent of that in the first four months itself. The measures come a day after the RBI had said the government does not have any fiscal space for initiating growth-friendly measures. Read more.
Explained: How the corporate tax cut will impact the economy
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the effective corporate tax will be cut to 22 percent without exemptions.
FM Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rate on September 20
In a major fiscal booster, the government, on September 20,slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 percent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies. She said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1 and is being done to promote investment and growth.The government has also decided to not levy enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising from sale of equity shares in a company liable for securities transaction tax. Also, the super-rich tax will not to apply on capital gains arising from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of foreign portfolio investors. In another relief, the minister said listed companies which have announced buyback of shares prior to July 5, will not be charged with super-rich tax.
Roundup of FM's 37th GST Council announcements
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 20 announced several revisions to the goods and services tax (GST) rates following the 37th GST Council meeting. Several decisions taken were aimed at promoting tourism. The Council approved a cut in tax rates on rooms with a tariff of Rs 7,500 and above to 18 percent and those with tariff below Rs 7,500 to 12 percent. GST on room tariff below Rs 1,000 has been scrapped. Sitharaman, however, made no mention of any rate cuts in the auto sector except a GST cess on 10-13 seater passenger vehicles (PVs) that has been cut to 1-3 percent. Read more.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to brief the media after her interaction with members of the banking sector. She is expected to announce measures to boost the economy, which has hit a six-year low.