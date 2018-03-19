App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may continue facing resistance on rise around 10,290; ONGC can give 5% return in short term

“Nifty is likely to remain range bound in the price band of 10,290 to 10,140 with the 200 daily EMA placed around 10,110,” says Jaydeb Dey, Technical Analyst at at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Jaydeb Dey

Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd.

The Nifty, previous Friday ended 1.59 percent down at 10,195.15. Negative opening and follow-through sell off led the Benchmark index below 10,290 mark.

Violent selloff got intensified in the latter half of the session and the Nifty continued making lower lows towards ending the day with a huge bearish candle. In our previous communication, we disused about the possibility of trend reversal and we witnessed a brutal sell off since the beginning of the session towards ending the week on an extreme bearish note.

Needless to say, we expect this bearish momentum to get carried into the coming week as well and the Nifty to challenge recent rebounding zone placed around 10,140. Midway support is placed around 10180. Nifty 200 daily EMA placed around 10,110 might be the next destination.

related news

On the Nifty hourly chart; -DI +DI bearish cross over while MACD declined below the zero line suggests, this bearish trend is likely to sustain. Further, sharply falling RSI is also another argument. Hence, sell on rise is the strategy to be followed. Upside pivotal resistance is placed around 10,290.

Nifty patterns on multiple time frames show, Nifty may continue to trade on the weaker side as long as it trades below 10,290. Downside supports are placed around 10,180, 10,140 and 10,110.

The Bank Nifty previous Friday ended 1.22 percent down at 24,489.55. It closed at the 200 daily EMA placed around 24,490. Leading indicators suggests, it may continue to trade on the weaker side as long as it trades below 24,850 and may well again challenge critical support of 24,000.

Based on thorough technical study, the research firm has recommended ONGC which can give up to 5% return in the near short term:

ONGC | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 170, Stop loss: Rs 185 | Return: 5%

The stock finished off the week with a bearish candle below the 200 daily EMA placed around Rs 182 levels. This bearish momentum is backed by rising volume. Also, rising negative open interest in previous three sessions makes the bear case even stronger.

Hence, based on the above mentioned observations, we recommend ONGC Ltd as a strong sell on rise for the near-term downside target of Rs 170.

Disclaimer: The author is Technical Analyst at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. The views and ideas expressed above may have been suggested to the clients of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. It is advised that investors/traders should consult with their Certified Experts before taking any investment decision.

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #ONGC #share market tips #share tips #Stock tips #stocks tips

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC