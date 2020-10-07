172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mutual-funds|nilesh-shah-re-elected-as-amfi-chairman-5935051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nilesh Shah re-elected as AMFI chairman

The decisions were taken by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) at its board meeting on Tuesday, the industry body said in a statement.

PTI
Nilesh Shah
Nilesh Shah

Mutual fund industry body Amfi on October 7 said Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Asset Management Company (AMC), has been re-elected as its chairman. Besides, Saurabh Nanavati, who is the chief executive officer of Invesco Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd, has been re-elected as the vice-chairman of Amfi.

The decisions were taken by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) at its board meeting on Tuesday, the industry body said in a statement. Shah, who was earlier elected as the chairman for 2019-2020, would continue to hold the office till the conclusion of the next annual general meeting.

Besides, he would continue as the ex-officio chairman of Amfi Financial Literacy Committee, being the chairman of the industry body. The industry body said A Balasubramanian, CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, would continue to be the chairman of the valuation committee.

In addition, the board has re-elected Franklin Templeton Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd President Sanjay Sapre as the chairman of operations and compliance committee Vishal Kapoor, chief of IDFC AMC, has been elected as the chairman of the standing committee of certified distributors (ARN Committee) and Edelweiss AMC CEO Radhika Gupta would continue to be the chairperson of the ETF committee.
