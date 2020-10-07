Nilesh Shah re-elected as AMFI chairman

The decisions were taken by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) at its board meeting on Tuesday, the industry body said in a statement.
Mutual fund industry body Amfi on October 7 said Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Asset Management Company (AMC), has been re-elected as its chairman. Besides, Saurabh Nanavati, who is the chief executive officer of Invesco Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd, has been re-elected as the vice-chairman of Amfi.
Shah, who was earlier elected as the chairman for 2019-2020, would continue to hold the office till the conclusion of the next annual general meeting.
Besides, he would continue as the ex-officio chairman of Amfi Financial Literacy Committee, being the chairman of the industry body. The industry body said A Balasubramanian, CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, would continue to be the chairman of the valuation committee.