ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund to alter exit load structure in 7 schemes from Aug 1

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund will revise the exit load structure of seven schemes with effect from Aug 1, the fund house said in an addendum.
Subsequently, five schemes-- ICICI Prudential Equity Savings Fund, ICICI Prudential Banking & Financial Services Fund, ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund and ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund, an exit load of 1 percent will be charged on redemption of units within 15 days from the date of allotment.
Under two schemes-- ICICI Prudential Ultra Short Term Fund and ICICI Prudential Child Care Fund (Gift Plan), no exit load will be charged.
The changed exit load will be applicable to lump-sum subscriptions, and subscriptions under systematic investment, transfer and withdrawal plans, the addendum stated.
All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.