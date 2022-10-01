English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mukesh Ambani promises 5G across India by December 2023

    Jio is rapidly progressing to roll out 5G services within this month.

    PTI
    October 01, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
    5G

    5G

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telecom firm Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023.

    Jio is rapidly progressing to roll out 5G services within this month.

    Speaking at the IMC 2022 event, Ambani said Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    PTI
    Tags: #5G Services #jio 5g services #Mukesh Ambani
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 11:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.