App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

More interns taken under Infosys' InStep programme: N R Narayana Murthy

Murthy said the best incentive a company can provide these youngsters was to promise them of using their projects to solve problems afflicting the society or a nation, which Infosys did in future by creating a repository of experiential knowledge acquired by way of InStep.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday lauded company CEO Salil Parekh for expanding the scope of the internship programme InStep, saying it was part of the transformational initiatives taken by the top official since assuming the post last year.

"I am glad that Salil has blessed Instep programme. Salil has indeed, in fact, for the first time in so many years, has expanded the scope of this project. I believe as against 175 we used to take, interns across the globe is probably now is 250 or so."

"This is the part of the various transformational initiatives that he has put in place ever since he took over in January 2018 as CEO of the company," he said at an event here.

InStep is the city-based software major's internship programme which is an intensive stint offered every year to students selected from universities in the US, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region for getting hands-on experience in Infosys projects ranging from application development to business consulting across verticals.

related news

This programme had turned out to be an ideal launch pad for overseas interns to pursue a global career, he said.

Explaining the philosophy behind the InStep, Murthy said Infosys realised in 1999 that to enhance company's brand, it should not only aim at becoming a multinational firm but also interacting with professionals belonging to multi-cultural systems around the world.

"This interaction will give a chance for the interns to know the Indian culture and the company's philosophy, which will build India's and Infosys' brand value in their eyes," he added.

Murthy said the best incentive a company can provide these youngsters was to promise them of using their projects to solve problems afflicting the society or a nation, which Infosys did in future by creating a repository of experiential knowledge acquired by way of InStep.

Since 1999 when the programme was launched, Infosys has trained several hundred overseas students for global careers in diverse sectors. Some of them have joined Infosys and are working at its development centres in the US, Europe and Australia.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Business #Infosys #Infy #N R Narayana Murthy #Salil Parekh

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.