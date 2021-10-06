Moody's changes rating outlook of 9 Indian banks to stable from negative

Representative image

Global ratings agency Moody's on October 6 changed the rating outlook of nine Indian banks to "stable" from "negative". These lenders include Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Export-Import Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India.

The upgrade comes a day after the ratings agency upgraded India's sovereign credit rating outlook to "stable" from "negative", citing an improvement in the financial sector and faster-than expected economic recovery across sectors.

"The decision to change the outlook to stable reflects Moody's view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding," Moody's said in a report on October 5.

Announcing the move, Moody's said with higher capital cushions and greater liquidity, banks and non-bank financial institutions pose much lesser risk to the sovereign than previously anticipated.

Also, the list includes Hero Fincorp, Housing and Urban Development Corp, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited , Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) and REC Limited (REC).