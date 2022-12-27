Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

Exclusive Interview | Chanda Kochhar’s arrest only tip of the iceberg, more beneficiaries involved, says whistle-blower Arvind Gupta

On December 24, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a suspected Rs 3,250 crore scam involving loans to Videocon Group. Read more here.

Taking Stock | Market rallies for 2nd day; Nifty tops 18,100, Sensex rises 361 pts led by metals

At close, the Sensex was up 361.01 points or 0.60% at 60,927.43, and the Nifty was up 117.70 points or 0.65% at 18,132.30. About 2,504 shares advanced, 889 shares declined, while 120 scrips remained unchanged. Read more here.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s recovery on track, likely to be discharged from AIIMS tomorrow: Sources

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is recovering and is expected to be discharged by December 28, government sources said. Read more here.

Loan fraud case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband approach HC against their arrest

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court, calling their arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a loan fraud case illegal. Read more here.

Govt plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry: Sources

The 180-billion-rupee ($2.2 billion) incentive aims to reduce the production cost of green hydrogen by a fifth over the next five years, said a senior government official and an industry manager working in renewable energy. It would do this in part by increasing the scale of the industry, they said. Read more here.

MeitY to be the nodal ministry for India's online gaming sector

The government has been mulling over plans to regulate the online gaming sector since early this year, but a major roadblock has been the absence of a nodal ministry that can oversee the sector, as online gaming intersects with multiple ministries including MeitY, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), and Sports ministry. Read more here.

Budget 2023: What the EV ecosystem wants from the coming budget