Taking Stock | Market rallies for 2nd day; Nifty tops 18,100, Sensex rises 361 pts led by metals

Indian benchmark indices rallied for the second consecutive session on December 27 led by the metal stocks after China announced further ease in COVID-19 restrictions.

At Close, the Sensex was up 361.01 points or 0.60% at 60,927.43, and the Nifty was up 117.70 points or 0.65% at 18,132.30. About 2,504 shares advanced, 889 shares declined, while 120 scrips remained unchanged.

After a positive start, the market witnessed volatility in the first half; however, buying witnessed in the second half helped equities close near the day's high.

"With strong support from global peers, the domestic market is attempting to recoup its previous week's losses. Metal stocks shone amid hopes of a demand revival in China on reports of loosening COVID restrictions. This, along with fears over supply disruptions from winter storms in the US, resulted in oil prices rising," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

Stocks and sectors

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC and Tata Motors were among the biggest Nifty gainers. However, losers included HUL, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India, ITC and NTPC.

Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with the Nifty Metal index adding over 4 percent and the Nifty PSU Bank index rising more than 1 percent. Nifty Bank, Auto, Energy, Infra and Information Technology indices gained 0.5-0.9 percent.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.8 percent while smallcap index added 1.4 percent.

On the BSE, the Metal index gained 4.5 percent, while capital goods, oil & gas, power and realty indices rose 1 percent each.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco Industries and Torrent Pharma.

A long build-up was seen in Jindal Steel, Nalco and Indiabulls Housing Finance, while a short build-up was seen in Laurus Lab, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical and Exide Industries.

Outlook for December 28

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Market is driving some comfort from the absence of any negative news from the global front. Valuations are slightly looking better after the recent spate of corrections, hence investors are resorting to value buying in the run up to the current month F&O expiry.

Technically, after a promising reversal formation the market held the uptrend formation throughout the day. The higher bottom intraday formation is indicating the continuation of a pullback rally in the near future.

For the trend following traders, 18,000 would act as a sacrosanct support level, above which the index could move up to a 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 18,220. In case of any further upside, the index could move up to 18,300.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets gained over half a percent in a range bound session, tracking firm global cues. After the initial uptick, the Nifty surrendered all the gains in no time however buying in select index majors pushed the index to the day’s high again as the day progressed. Consequently, it settled at 18,123 levels; up by 0.6%.

Most sectors participated in the move wherein metal outshined the others as it gained over 4%. Besides, further recovery in the broader indices eased the pressure.

Recovery in the global indices, especially in the US, is offering the respite in absence of any major domestic trigger. The recent buoyancy in the banking pack combined with a recovery in the select index majors is encouraging however Nifty has multiple hurdles to cross before resuming the uptrend. We thus reiterate our view to focus on stock-specific opportunities and maintaining positions on both sides.

