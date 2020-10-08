172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-research|ideas-for-profit-tcs-q2-review-why-the-it-major-is-a-promising-bet-5937491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | TCS Q2 review: Why the IT major is a promising bet?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the second-quarter performance of India's biggest software service provider and what makes it a must-own portfolio stock

Moneycontrol News

A strong validation of the bounties accruing to technology companies during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic is the statement from the management of IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) that “we are beginning a multi-year technology upcycle."

Seen in this context, the strong sequential improvement in revenue, uptick in operating margin, healthy deal closure, and encouraging pipeline may just be the tip of the iceberg and there certainly is more excitement in store for the investors, not to forget the dividend and buyback that come as an added sweetener.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the second-quarter performance of India's biggest software service provider and what makes it a must-own portfolio stock.

Close

Also Watch | Ideas for Profit: Can Aavas Financiers repeat its 2019’s outstanding performance?

 
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #earnings #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Research #Result Analysis #stocks #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.