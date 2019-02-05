App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

First Cut | IL&FS companies to be categorised according to cash flow

The Mumbai bench of NCLAT has further suggested that the companies be split into three categories -- green, amber and red -- according to their solvency and cash flow.

Madhuchanda Dey
Whatsapp

Madhuchanda Dey

Moneycontrol Research

Going by media reports, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked the government and Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) to provide a list of group companies that have the ability to meet payment obligations over the next one year. The Mumbai bench of NCLAT has further suggested that the companies be split into three categories -- green, amber and red -- according to their solvency and cash flow.

The bench said companies under the green category should not be put under moratorium and those under the amber category should pay their secured creditors.

This should bring a lot of relief to banks with exposure to IL&FS group companies that have operating assets. In the absence of this, a lot of those exposures supported by steady cash flow would have technically slipped to non-performing on account of the moratorium. Federal Bank, for instance, has exposure to only operating assets of IL&FS and this should bring it relief.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 10:54 am

tags #Business #Companies #ILFS #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #NCLT

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.