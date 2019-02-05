First Cut | IL&FS companies to be categorised according to cash flow

The Mumbai bench of NCLAT has further suggested that the companies be split into three categories -- green, amber and red -- according to their solvency and cash flow.
Madhuchanda Dey
Moneycontrol Research
Going by media reports, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked the government and Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) to provide a list of group companies that have the ability to meet payment obligations over the next one year. The Mumbai bench of NCLAT has further suggested that the companies be split into three categories -- green, amber and red -- according to their solvency and cash flow.
The bench said companies under the green category should not be put under moratorium and those under the amber category should pay their secured creditors.