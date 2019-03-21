App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fed hints at no rate hike in 2019; move positive for Indian equities

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
Whatsapp

Highlights:
Fed scales back its policy rate projection; implies no rate hike in 2019
- Balance sheet unwinding to halt by September
- The decision weighs on the US Dollar Index and 10-year yield
- Accommodative Fed positive for emerging markets, especially Indian equities
-------------------------------------------------

The US Federal Reserve at its March meeting said it would be patient in changing policy rates. The move comes in the backdrop of global economic concerns and muted inflationary pressures.

More importantly, it has given a temporal definition of patience. Financial projections suggest that there would not be a rate hike this year. Further, balance sheet unwinding would halt by September, after the process itself slows down from May.

Chairman Jerome Powell stipulated that the Fed policy rate is already in neutral rate range i.e. policy rate is at level where it neither stimulates nor restrains economic growth by changing its interest rate policy.

related news

Also read: Indian equities get wings as global central banks shift track

March - Dot plot

Compared to December 2018, there has been a sharp downward shift in the projections for the Federal funds rate. Policy rate projection for 2019 is now 2.4 percent (current policy rate range: 2.25-2.5 percent), which is a 50 bps (100 bps=1 percentage point) downward shift in three months. Simply put, this implies there is no rate hike expectation this year. The median expectation for 2020 and 2021 stands at 2.6 percent, which implies a solo rate hike in this interest rate cycle.

Federal Reserve Dot plot
Capture1

Source: Federal Reserve

Interestingly, at its December meeting, two out of 17 members had projected no rate hike in 2019. Now, 11 members anticipate no rate hike.

Tweaks in growth and inflation projections

The central bank observes that economic activity has slowed from Q4 CY18 in terms of growth moderation in household spending and business fixed investment in Q1 CY19. GDP growth for 2019 is expected to be 2.1 percent as against 2.3 percent earlier. Having said that, the labour market remains strong.

Headline inflation has declined largely on account of lower energy prices. However, inflation numbers excluding food and energy remains near its targeted level of two percent.

Balance sheet unwinding to halt

Interestingly, there has been increasing deliberation around its stance of balance sheet unwinding for at least the last three meetings. With this meeting, its stance has officially changed from an autopilot unwinding of the balance sheet to one where it would halt by September. This means the Fed would keep its balance sheet size at elevated levels compared to earlier monetary policy cycles. By revising the unwinding run-rate, it expects its balance sheet to stabilise around $3.7 trillion.

Total assets with the Federal Reserve

CaptureSource: fred.stlouisfed.org

Implications

One, the downward shift in policy rate expectation should not be seen as a sudden measure. The Fed had given enough indications of that happening though their qualitative assessments and commentary in the last three months.

Two, lower domestic growth expectation is also a reflection of lesser growth estimations from other parts of the world, especially eurozone and China. It’s noteworthy that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its global growth forecast earlier this year, followed by weaker regional growth assessments by European Central Bank (ECB) and China.

Third, it means that the 'pause' in the rate hike cycle has now a temporal definition – the rate hike may not happen in 2019.

The moot question is – does the market as well think so? CME Fedwatch tool indicates that the probability for a rate cut in 2019 has increased to 29 percent from 14 percent a month before. Powell statement -- “The data are not currently sending a signal that we need to move in one direction or another ” -- doesn’t rule out this possibility.

Nevertheless, the scenario of “growth moderation, but an accommodative central banks” continues to be positive for emerging markets. The Dollar Index has slumped after the Fed announcement. The US 10-year yield has broken important support levels and is in a range last witnessed in December 2017.

We may witness extension of the current phase of carry trade, wherein countries like India benefit. This implies relatively stable growth versus other parts of the world like eurozone and China.

Having said that, investors should continue to keep a close watch on developments in China, US-China trade talks and Brexit. If any one of these factors worsen, it can interrupt the recent EM fund flow party.

Follow @anubhavsays

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 10:13 am

tags #Business #ECB #Economy #Federal Reserve #FII flows #Jerome Powell #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Fleming Quits as Coach of Melbourne Stars

Got Questions About Lok Sabha Elections 2019? EC Can Now Answer Them o ...

Holi 2019: Your Complete Eye-Care Guide for Holi This Year

'Impossible' for India-Pak to Participate Without 'Unconditional' Figh ...

IPL 2019: CSK to Donate Opening Game Proceeds to Pulwama Attack Victim ...

The Right Stand: Was Congress’ 'Hindu Terror' Narrative Fixed?

IPL 2019: Bumrah Fine-tunes Yorkers in Training

Holi 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Show How to F ...

‘A Stupid Game’: How Foreigner Identification in Assam is Deprivin ...

1 crore jobs lost while Modi was busy marketing himself: Rahul Gandhi

Congress may field ex-CM Hooda as Lok Sabha candidate from Haryana, sa ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

Federal Reserve foresees no interest rate hikes in 2019

Global Markets: Dovish Fed shift lifts Asian shares, dollar nurses los ...

Indian markets closed today for public holiday

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

In Karnataka's Mandya, stardom may hijack campaign as Sumalatha, Nikhi ...

Providing subsidised tuberculosis tests can help India save 80 lakh li ...

At 10.8%, growth in infra credit is back to FY15 levels; economy is ri ...

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: You won't find a better display in this bud ...

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles in Christchurc ...

Kesari review: Akshay Kumar's war drama is bolstered by strong support ...

World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhati Subramaniam's Song For Catabolic ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: Leon Goretzka goal salvages a draw for Joach ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...

Salman Khan: Education is important but the Pulwama attacker was on th ...

First look! Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan ooze love for Imtiaz Ali's ...

Holi Wishes 2019: Images, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook messages fo ...

Stranger Things season 3 trailer: Mike and his gang feel the pangs of ...

Salman Khan questions Priyanka Chopra's need for Bumble, the dating ap ...

Deepika Padukone wants to star in Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino’s retro sty ...

Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.