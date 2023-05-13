English
    Last Updated : May 13, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      MSCI index review: The big gainers and losers

      Morgan Stanley Capital International has announced the addition of Max Healthcare, Hindustan Aeronautics and Sona BLW Precision to its India Standard Index, as part of May 2023 rejig. As per preliminary calculations done by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, this could result in an inflow of $295 million for Max Healthcare, $195 million for HAL and $175 for Sona BLW. The index provider has also rejigged its India Small Cap index. MSCI has announced the biggest weight increase in Kotak Mahindra Bank. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Karnataka Assembly poll results
      Cyclone Mocha: Deep depression over Bay of Bengal, likely to reach its peak
      Adani Enterprises to consider fundraising
      Manipur violence: Internet ban till today
      IPL: SRH Vs LSG, DC Vs Punjab KingsTomorrow
      Mother’s Day
      Cyclone Mocha to make landfall in Bangladesh, Myanmar
      Thailand parliamentary elections
      IPL: RR vs RCB, CSK vs KKR

    • Big Story

      April CPI inflation crashes to 18-month low of 4.7%

      India's headline retail inflation rate dropped sharply for the second month in a row, hitting an 18-month low of 4.70 percent in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on May 12. At 4.70 percent, last month's inflation print is broadly in line with consensus estimates, with a Moneycontrol survey showing economists expected it to decline to 4.8 percent. Read more here.

    • IPO Watch

      Jupiter Life Line Hospitals files documents for IPO

      Private hospital chain Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offerings. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 615 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 4.45 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. Read more here.

    • Karnataka Election Results 2023

      Counting day time, where to watch and key factors

      Karnataka election results 2023: The results of a high-voltage election in Karnataka will be out tomorrow. Voting for the 224-member Assembly concluded on May 10. The election saw an intense campaign led by PM Modi to buck the strong anti-incumbency factor in the state. Here's what you should expect today.

    • Your Money

      NRO deposit rates: These banks offer up to 8.51% interest on two-year deposits

      Most banks have raised interest rates on NRO deposits with tenure of two years after six cumulative rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in the financial year 2023. Small finance banks lead with the highest interest rates on NRO deposits, followed by small private banks and foreign banks. Read here.

    • Tail Piece

      First 'three-parent baby' born in the UK through pioneering IVF procedure

      In a pioneering IVF procedure, the first UK baby has been born with DNA from three people, according to reports. The child was developed through a process called mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT). Read here.

