Market Buzz

MSCI index review: The big gainers and losers

Morgan Stanley Capital International has announced the addition of Max Healthcare, Hindustan Aeronautics and Sona BLW Precision to its India Standard Index, as part of May 2023 rejig. As per preliminary calculations done by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, this could result in an inflow of $295 million for Max Healthcare, $195 million for HAL and $175 for Sona BLW. The index provider has also rejigged its India Small Cap index. MSCI has announced the biggest weight increase in Kotak Mahindra Bank. Read here.