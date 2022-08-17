English
    Last Updated : August 17, 2022 / 05:58 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty gains but Doji candle raises doubts about further uptrend

      The Nifty traded higher for a sixth consecutive session to close at more than a four-month high of 17,825, up 127 points, on August 16. The index, however, formed the indecisive Doji candle on the daily chart, raising doubts over the sustainability of the uptrend. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      SC to hear FIFA ban of AIFF
      Mining lease case: SC hearing on Hemant Soren and Jharkhand govt pleas
      Congress to hold protest rallies against price rise, unemployment
      Monsoon session of Maharahstra legislature to begin
      Vivo V25 Pro 5G launch
      Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch
      Tomorrow
      Krishna Janmashtami festival
      NEET UG result likely
      WB teacher recruitment scam: Partha Chatterjee, aide’s judicial custody ends
      Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex case: Varanasi court’s next hearing
      Maruti Suzuki to launch 3rd generation Alto K10
      Realme 9i launch
      Oppo ColorOS 13 launch
      Lenovo Legion Y70 gaming smartphone launch
      Poco M4 5G launch

      Realme 9i 5G to be unveiled

      Close

    • Big Story

      Startups need to make money organically, not by putting ads: Nandan Nilekani

      Startups should bring down the cost of acquiring customers and should make money organically rather than splashing on advertisements if they are to weather the much-talked-about funding winter, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani told Moneycontrol in an interview aired on August 15. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Sound exit strategy crucial to enjoying benefits of goal-based planning

      Goal-based financial planning is an investment process that allows you to achieve goals across different stages of life. It is the process of defining different goals, quantifying them in value, and then having an investment plan to meet the goals. Read here.

    • IPO Watch

      Digit Insurance files draft documents for Rs 5,000-crore IPO

      Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed Digit Insurance has filed draft documents for an initial public offering (IPO). As per the documents, the company is looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore from a fresh issue of shares and through an offer for sale of 10.94 crore equity shares for an undisclosed amount. Sources, however, said the total size of the IPO is likely to be around Rs 5,000 crore. Read here.

    • Startup Tales

      Flow, a startup valued at $1 billion even before its launch

      News of Adam Neumann’s new residential real estate company, called Flow, has created ripples in the Silicon Valley. Nearly three years after Neumann stepped down as the CEO of WeWork following allegations of mismanagement, toxic work culture and the company’s failed IPO, it was reported that the 43-year-old is in charge of Flow, a real estate startup valued at a billion dollars. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India announced

      The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were recently unveiled in global markets. While Samsung did reveal the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 series in India, the prices of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 were still under wraps, until now. Details of the launch offer, how to pre-book and more here.

