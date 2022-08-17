IPO Watch

Digit Insurance files draft documents for Rs 5,000-crore IPO

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed Digit Insurance has filed draft documents for an initial public offering (IPO). As per the documents, the company is looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore from a fresh issue of shares and through an offer for sale of 10.94 crore equity shares for an undisclosed amount. Sources, however, said the total size of the IPO is likely to be around Rs 5,000 crore. Read here.