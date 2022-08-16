English
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India announced; check details

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India is set at Rs 1,54,999 for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were recently unveiled in global markets. While Samsung did reveal the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 series in India, the prices of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 were still under wraps, until now.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price India

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India is set at Rs 1,54,999 for the base 12GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also offered in a 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB configuration that will set you back Rs 1,64,999 and Rs 1,84,999, respectively.

    galaxy z fold4

    Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm Bluetooth) worth Rs 34,999 for just Rs 2,999. Additionally, there’s an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 for customers who use HDFC credit or debit cards or an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price India

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also available in an 8GB/256GB variant for Rs 94,999, while the Bespoke Edition will set you back Rs 97,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration.

    galaxy z flip 4

    Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm Bluetooth) worth Rs 31,999 for just Rs 2,999. Additionally, there’s an instant cashback of Rs 7,000 for customers who use HDFC credit or debit cards or an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000.

    Samsung’s new foldable are already available for pre-booking on Samsung.com, Flipkart, and more online and offline stores in India. Additionally, the Bespoke Edition for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the 12GB/1TB Galaxy Z Fold 4 model will be exclusively on Samsung.com.

    Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and availability in India announced

    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price and availability announced in India
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:51 pm
