All you need to know about Flow, a startup valued at $1 billion even before its launch

Adam Neumann at a conference in New York in 2015. 'WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork' is inspired by the true story of Adam Neumann and based on the 'WeCrashed' podcast. (Photo: TechCrunch via Wikimedia Commons)

News of Adam Neumann’s new residential real estate company, called Flow, has created ripples in the Silicon Valley. Nearly three years after Neumann stepped down as the CEO of WeWork following allegations of mismanagement, toxic work culture and the company’s failed IPO, it was reported that the 43-year-old is in charge of Flow, a real estate startup valued at a billion dollars. According to CNN, prominent venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz announced its plans to invest in Flow on Monday.