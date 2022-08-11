Last Updated : August 11, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST
Market Buzz
Q1 marks growth phase for India’s banks but warts are visible too
There is a reason why investors in banking stocks are one of the happiest in the market right now. India’s banks are poised for a growth phase, helped by an interest rate hike cycle that tends to fatten margins and increase income for them. There are ample signs in their performance in the June quarter that lenders may see significant improvement in profitability in FY23. Read here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Big Story
RBI releases first set of norms for digital lending
The RBI on August 10 released norms to regulate digital lending to crack down on the growing number of frauds and unlawful activities. All loan disbursals and repayments have to be executed only between the bank accounts of the borrower and the regulated entity without any pass-through or pool account of the lending service provider (LSP) or any third party, the regulator said. Any fees or charges payable to LSPs in the credit intermediation process shall be paid directly by the regulated entity and not by the borrower. Read more here.
Your Money
Fintech platforms and MFs tweak the plain, old SIP. Is it worth it?
You invest in mutual funds (MFs) through systematic investment plans (SIP) —particularly in the case of equity funds—because you do not want the bother of initiating a transaction every month. It’s automatic. But with markets getting to be increasingly volatile in the past few years and investors wanting newer options to invest, many regular SIPpers want a bigger say in the way they do their SIPs. For instance, how about reducing your monthly contributions when the markets go up and topping up your SIPs when markets fall? Read here.
IPO Watch
10 key things to know about Syrma SGS Technology IPO
Finally, the primary market is getting active after a silence period of two-and-half-month, with Syrma SGS Technology launching its maiden public issue on August 12. What are 10 key things to know about public issue. Read here.
Tech Tattle
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 globally. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 succeeds last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and debuts as Samsung’s most advanced foldable smartphone yet. Top specs, features, India price, and everything else to know here.
Tail Piece
When Ratan Tata didn’t accept a lifetime achievement award from Prince Charles for his dog
On February 6, 2018, Prince Charles wanted to give industrialist Ratan Tata a lifetime achievement award for philanthropy at the Buckingham Palace. But Tata couldn’t turn up for the event. The surprising reason was his dog. Read on.
