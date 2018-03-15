App
Mar 15, 2018 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aegis and STARTEK merge to become leaders in customer engagement solutions

STARTEK to issue CSP 20.6 million shares of its common stock in exchange for all outstanding common stock of Aegis. CSP or an affiliate will increase its investment in STARTEK by purchasing 833,333 primary shares of common stock at $12 per share, representing a $10 million investment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Aegis Global, a portfolio company of Singapore’s Capital Square Partners (CSP) and business process outsourcing services provider STARTEK have entered into an agreement to merge the two companies.

Under the agreement, STARTEK will issue CSP 20.6 million shares of its common stock in exchange for all outstanding common stock of Aegis. Concurrently, CSP or an affiliate will increase its investment in STARTEK by purchasing 833,333 primary shares of STARTEK common stock at $12 per share, representing a $10 million investment.

CSP is expected to own approximately 55% of the combined company, while STARTEK shareholders will own the remaining. CSP will have the right to appoint majority of the combined company’s board of directors.

“This marks the return of Aegis into the United States and Philippines, a capability that will allow us to deliver enhanced value to global customers. Combining with STARTEK’s expertise and valued long term client relationships, including the recent strategic opportunities in e-Commerce, allows us to accelerate our growth and value creation for customers, employees and shareholders as a public entity listed in the NYSE,” said Aegis Global CEO Sandip Sen.

related news

While STARTEK CEO Chad Carlson said: “I am very excited for the STARTEK and Aegis employees, who will soon be a force in the global BPO industry in what I am certain will be a fun and rewarding family environment; for the clients of both STARTEK and Aegis, who will now have a global customer engagement partner to support their customer journey; and for the combined shareholders of Aegis and STARTEK. I’m especially happy for the STARTEK shareholders who have been patient throughout this journey as we have worked to differentiate, diversify and grow your company. It gives me great comfort that STARTEK’s shareholders will now have an opportunity for their patience to be rewarded with an investment in a global player with differentiation, scale and almost unparalleled diversification in the BPO industry. “

The companies’ integration plans and leadership structure are nearing completion and will be announced in connection with the preparation and filing of STARTEK’s proxy statement to solicit stockholder approval of the combination transaction.

This transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies, and is expected to close no later than the third quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval and approval of the transaction by STARTEK shareholders.

