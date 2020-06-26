App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp sue Dr Reddy's Labs over Januvia, Janumet generics

Merck has filed the possible patent infringement petition against Dr Reddy's in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on four counts.

PTI

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp has moved a US court against Dr Reddy's Laboratories, alleging that the Indian drug maker was planning to come out with generic versions of its multi-billion dollar drugs, Januvia and Janumet, before expiration of its patent.

Merck has filed the possible patent infringement petition against Dr Reddy's in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on four counts.

Januvia (sitagliptin phosphate) and Janumet (metformin hydrochloride and sitagliptin Phosphate), which are indicated to control high blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes clocked over $5.5 billion revenues globally including $2.3 billion in USA in 2019.

Close

Patents of Januvia and Janumet will expire in July 2022 for the US with six-month pediatric exclusivity, Merck said in its 2019 annual report.

related news

Merck in its petition filed on June 23, said Dr Reddys had submitted ANDAs (abbreviated new drug application) to the US FDA seeking approval from the health regulator to engage in commercial manufacture,sale and or importation of intended generic drugs prior to expiration of the 708 patent.

Merck sought the court, among others, a preliminary and permanent injunction enjoining Dr Reddy's and all persons acting in concert with it, from the commercial manufacture, use, sale, or importation into the US the Indian drug makers ANDA Products or any other drug product covered by the patent.

Under Paragraph IV Patent Certifications, a company can seek FDA approval to market a generic drug before the expiration of patents related to the branded medicine that the pharma company seeks to copy.

Acity-based pharmaceutical company senior official said patent infringement cases are not uncommon for generic drug makers in the USA and the lawsuit will not have any implications on the performance of the company.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Business #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Health #Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights suspended until July 15: may allow in select routes

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights suspended until July 15: may allow in select routes

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.