Meet the 15 startups that are part of Sequoia Surge’s seventh cohort

It is a collaboration platform that uses AI models to enable natural language ticketing on Slack and Microsoft Teams and provides connectivity to backend ticketing tools like Zendesk, Salesforce and Freshdesk so that support and IT teams can work from their preferred tool while servicing customers and employees via Slack. ClearFeed was founded in September 2021 in Bangalore by Ankit Jain, Joydeep Sen Sarma and Lalit Indoria.