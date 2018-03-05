App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 05, 2018 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

MedGenome gets $40m from HDFC Group

MedGenome will utilise the funds to expand the clinical genomic testing market by penetrating small towns, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bengaluru-based genetics diagnostic company MedGenome Labs today announced a USD 40 million capital infusion from HDFC, HDFC Life and HDFC Asset Management Company, completing its third strategic round (Series C) funding.

MedGenome will utilise the funds to expand the clinical genomic testing market by penetrating small towns, it said in a statement.

Further, MedGenome, which operates the largest CAP- accredited next generation sequencing lab in South Asia, aims to democratise critical genetic tests like noninvasive pre- natal screening and newborn genetic testing.

The company plans to establish more genetic centres in many hospitals to support clinicians and to enable patients to take informed decisions, it added.

MedGenome claims to have completed over 1,00,000 genomictests and supported clinicians in diagnosing more than 40 per cent unresolved cases.

"We believe understanding genetic information can have a big impact on the domestic healthcare industry through early detection of disease risk and development of new medicines," Deepak Parekh, chairman, HDFC Group said.

MedGenome's diagnostics tests include several breakthroughs for genetic diagnostics, including the first proprietary liquid biopsy (OncoTrack) for monitoring cancer treatment, non-invasive prenatal screening tests, carrier screening for couples planning children, and whole genome sequencing for cost-effective identification of rare mutations.

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC Group #MedGenome Labs

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC