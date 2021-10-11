MC Insider: Mutual fund buyout buzz, cement deals, story behind tax raids, hype master and more

MUTUAL BENEFITS

Last-minute finishing touches are being given, we’re told, to this likely acquisition of a mid-sized fund house by a foreign fund house. Buzz is the acquisition is slated to be formally announced by mid-October, barring the slip between the cup and the lip, which can always happen. But let’s not forget, this mid-sized fund house was also said to be a potential target of a bulge-bracket private equity firm that has been in the fray for several months. Interested parties were waiting for the board meeting at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last month where it was rumoured that the regulator might finally allow VC firms to own mutual fund houses in India. But SEBI did not take any such decision. The proposed acquisition is now said to be inching to its conclusion. Investors in this mid-sized fund house may just as well want some rejuvenation. Its equity schemes have not really done well when compared to its competition in the recent past, after its super successful, but low key, head of equities had quit. This fund manager of vintage had turned around the fund house’s fortunes after it had acquired an international fund house in around 2011. After the star fund manager quit, the fund’s equity funds haven’t quite matched up to the competition. The problem is: the potential foreign fund house acquirer isn’t all that impressive either. This foreign fund house has been around for nearly two decades in India, but its performance has been on the fringes. The size of its own largest equity scheme (also nearly two decades old) is under Rs 1,000 crore; a dismal showing by any standard. A merger may be what the sponsor firms desire, but let’s hope for the investors’ sake, the performance also picks up eventually.

