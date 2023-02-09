English
    MC Explains | What is borrowing and lending in G-Secs?

    The RBI’s proposed move will benefit entities such as insurance companies and pension funds, which are not allowed to engage in such activities currently.

    Manish M. Suvarna
    February 09, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
    Money market dealers said that the new norms of borrowing and lending against government securities will prompt more people to take short positions in the market. (Representative image.)

    In the monetary policy meeting on February 8, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed allowing borrowing and lending of government securities (G-Sec), which will add depth and liquidity to the bond market and aid efficient price discovery.

    The central bank said it would soon issue draft directions separately for stakeholder comments.

    Here is an explainer that will help understand the process.

    What is borrowing and lending G-Sec?