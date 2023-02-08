English
    RBI proposes borrowing, lending of government securities

    The RBI Governor announced the restoration of government securities market timing to pre pandemic. G-Sec market will now be operational between 9am and 5pm

    Manish M. Suvarna
    February 08, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
    RBI Monetary Policy Live: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das sees July-September 2023 GDP growth seen at 6.2 percent versus 5.9 percent earlier

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on February 8 proposed the borrowing and lending of government securities to improve liquidity and price discovery in the securities market.

    "This will provide investors an avenue to deploy in their ideal securities, enhance portfolio returns, and facilitate wider participation," Das said while announcing the monetary policy committee's decision.

    Das further added that this measure will add depth and liquidity to the G-Sec market, aid efficient price discovery, work towards completion of smooth market borrowing programme of the centre and states.

    The governor also announced the restoration of government securities market timing to pre pandemic. G-Sec market will now be operational between 9am and 5pm.